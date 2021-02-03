South African commission faults Zuma’s decision to disobey summons over corruption charges

The decision by former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma not to obey the summons of a commission investigating alleged corruption during his presidency has been faulted.

The commission, known as the Zondo commission, in a statement issued on Tuesday termed Mr Zuma’s decision as “completely unacceptable”.

“It seems that Mr Zuma considers himself to be above the law and the Constitution. The Commission reiterates that in terms of the Constitution everyone is equal before the law,” the Zondo commission said in a statement.

It added that it would announce what further action it will take should Mr Zuma not appear before it.

Mr Zuma whose defiance followed last week’s order by a constitutional court compelling him to appear before the commission is scheduled to appear before the Zondo commission from 15 to 19 February, but on Monday, he said that he would rather go to prison than obey the summons.

The development came days after whistle-blowers alleged that Zuma spent millions on illegal spy operations.

Two whistle-blowers and other witnesses last Friday at a corruption-inquiry accused South Africa’s spy agency of spending hundreds of millions of dollars on illegal undercover operations to protect Zuma from corruption investigations.

They also gave details of a systematic plot to turn South Africa’s state security agency into something of almost a private Army for Zuma including attempts to influence judges and newspapers.

