South African court orders Zuma’s arrest over fraud charges

A court in South Africa has ordered the arrest of the country’s former president, Jacob Zuma

The court’s order was in connection with the ex-president expected arraignment for an 18- count charge of fraud, racketeering and money laundering to the tune of $2 billion.

Zuma has been indicted for corruption in the arms deal with a French firm, Thales, in 1999.

He was the country’s Deputy President at the time.

The presiding judge, Justice Dhaya Pillay, issued the arrest warrant after the former president failed to appear in court with the excuse that he needs medical treatment.

At the resume hearing of the case, Zuma’s lawyer had presented Justice Pillay with a sick note from what he said was a military hospital, but the judge insisted that there was no medical number showing if and where the doctor was certified.

READ ALSO: US ELECTION: Trump wins Republican Iowa caucus by 97.1%

“I don’t even know if [he] … is a doctor. There is … nothing to suggest that he is,” the judge said.

According to Justice Pillay, the note was insufficient to excuse Zuma from appearing for the trial.

She, however, gave him till May 6 to turn up before the warrant kicks in.

Zuma is believed to be in Cuba, as his lawyer revealed that he is abroad for medical treatment.

Join the conversation

Opinions