South African man who beat mother to death to steal her money bags double life terms

A 37-year-old Durban, South Africa man, Shalendra Samath, who beat and stabbed his mother to death in her home before withdrawing money from her bank account, has been handed a double life imprisonment terms, plus a 15-year sentence for robbery.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Samath was sentenced by the Verulam Regional Court after he was found guilty of stabbing his 62-year-old mother, Ormilla Samath, to death in her home during a fight over her money.

“Samath was found guilty of stabbing his 62-year-old mother, Ormilla Samath, multiple times at Everest Heights during a fight over money in July 2021,” Netshiunda said at a press conference on Sunday.

Read also:Police arraigns man for alleged murder of sugar mummy, car theft in Enugu

“Shalendra Samath was charged with the murder of his mother Ormilla Samath last year. RUSA offices were contacted after the woman’s brother could not reach her.

“Upon examination, Samath was found to have sustained at least six stab wounds to her body and blunt force trauma to her head and face. She showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased,” the police spokesman said.

Netshiunda said Shalendra remained in police custody until his sentencing, adding that violence against women and children won’t be tolerated and the police would stop at nothing in their quest to attain sentences that are proportional to the gruesome crimes perpetrated against vulnerable groups in society.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now