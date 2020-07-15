South African minister, wife, test positive for covid-19

The minister of mineral resources and energy in South Africa, Gwede Mantashe, and his wife have tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 disease which has fast spread across the globe.

A statement by the South African cabinet on Tuesday revealed that Mr Mantashe who tested positive after the third round of tests since the outbreak of the pandemic, will continue to work from home.

“The minister has directed all members of his private office in government to also test,” the statement said.

This came after the government of South Africa extended measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 including another ban on alcohol sales, as the number of cases in the country continue to rise.

President Cyril Ramaphosa who revealed this in a statement on Sunday said that the alcohol ban – South Africa’s second this year – would take pressure off the national healthcare system.

He also informed that starting from Monday, a curfew will be reimposed between 9pm (7pm GMT) to 4am (2am GMT), adding that wearing a mask is now mandatory in all workplaces, vehicles and common closed areas.

