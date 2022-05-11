South African police declares man wanted for alleged murder of partner, daughter

A South African man identified as Kenneth “Majozi” Debeila has been declared wanted by the police for alleged murder of his partner and her 11-year-old daughter.

The South African police spokesperson, Col. Dimakatso Sello, said in a statement on Tuesday, the 31-year-old murdered his partner Itumeleng Beverly Makhura and Tshepang on March 8 at Nellmapius, Gauteng.

Sello said: “According to information, the victims were choked to death and the child was raped. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

“Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation or apprehension of the suspect is requested to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111.”

