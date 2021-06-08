South African woman delivered of 10 babies in Pretoria hospital | Ripples Nigeria

International
South African woman delivered of 10 babies in Pretoria hospital
A 37-year-old South African woman, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, on Monday broke the Guinness World Record held by Malian Halima Cisse after she was delivered of 10 babies in the country.
Sithole gave birth to seven boys and three girls to beat the record set by Cisse who was delivered of nine children in Morocco last month.
According to the South-African, her decuplets came through caesarian operation in a Pretoria hospital.
She said the husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, was expecting eight babies as revealed by scans.
Sithole, who is already a mother of six-year-old twin sons, gave birth to her children 29 weeks into the pregnancy, according to her husband.
He said his wife was not on any fertility treatment as her pregnancy was natural.
Tsotetsi said: “It’s seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much.”
Sithole, who spoke about her pregnancy last month, had said:
“I am shocked by my pregnancy. It was tough at the beginning.
“I was sick. It was hard for me. It’s still tough but I am used to it now. I don’t feel the pain anymore, but it’s still a bit tough.
“I just pray for God to help me deliver all my children in a healthy condition, and for me and my children to come out alive. I would be pleased about it.”
