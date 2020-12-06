South Africa’s ambassador, Shope dies in Dakar

South Africa’s ambassador to Senegal, Lenin Magigwane Shope, is dead.

Shope died after an undisclosed illness in Dakar on Sunday.

The envoy, 63, represented South Africa in Cuba, Botswana, Italy and Australia.

He studied in Cuba in the 1970s and 1980s.

The country’s foreign affairs ministry confirmed Shope’s death in a statement in Pretoria.

The statement read: “Our country and one of our distinguished revolutionary families have lost a son, Magigwane Shope, who dedicated himself to attaining our freedom and establishing and deepening the democratic South Africa’s relations with our global partners.”

South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has forwarded his condolence message to Shope’s mother, Gertude, who previously served as the president of the African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League, and a member of parliament.

