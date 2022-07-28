South Africa’s Qwili secures $1.2m led by E4E Africa. 2 other stories and a trivia.

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. South Africa’s Qwili secures $1.2M led by E4E Africa

A South Africa-based startup, Qwili, has secured a $1.2M series funding to scale in the market and boost technological infrastructure.

Qwili in a statement on Thursday confirmed that Strat-Tech, Next Chymia, Untapped Global, Codec Ventures, and angels like Ashwin Ravichandran and Kanyi Maqubela also participated in the funding round.

Qwili, founded in 2019, is a startup that provides a hybrid sales product to micro and small merchants in South Africa.

CEO Luyolo Sijake co-founded Qwili with Thandwefika Radebe and Tapfuma Masunzambwa.

According to the statement, Qwili said it would use the investment to upgrade its app and improve hardware production.

“We’re all about enabling people who are currently digitally excluded, to participate in the various forms of value that being digitally included has to offer,” Loyola said while explaining his products.

2. API infrastructure provider, M2P Fintech, acquires Syntizen

An Indian API infrastructure provider, M2P Fintech, has acquired a digital identity platform, Syntizen.

Madhusudanan R, co-founder, and chief executive officer of M2P Fintech, confirmed the acquisition in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

Madhusudanan said that the acquisition will bolster M2P Fintech’s approach to providing a comprehensive platform for financial institutions.

The Chennai-based fintech specializes in building financial infrastructure and offers a wide range of solutions across payments, lending, and banking.

“We are certain that the work the Syntizen team has done over the years around Aadhaar-enabled services and the KYC platform, presents a perfect opportunity to overlay the Syntizen stack on top of our infrastructure to deliver innovative solutions,” said Madhusudanan on the reason for the acquisition.

Syntizen says its solution enables businesses to obtain customer KYC from anywhere in the country, while also adhering to regulatory requirements, making the process of obtaining a loan or opening an account “paperless”.

3. UAE-based omnichannel platform, ChatFood, secures $3 million bridge round led by Antler

A UAE-based omnichannel ordering and data-driven marketing platform, ChatFood, has secured a $3 million bridge round led by Antler.

ChatFood’s co-founder and CEO, Benjamin Mouflard, in a media statement on Wednesday confirmed that 6G Capital and existing investors such as Guillaume Pousaz’s Zinal Growth also participated in the funding.

The omnichannel ordering and data-driven marketing platform was founded in 2019 by Benjamin Mouflard and Vinicius Rodrigues.

The company said that the fund will boost its plans to expand into Saudi Arabia.

Benjamin on the intent and raiser said:

“We are looking forward to providing our services in Saudi Arabia as the market is set to witness phenomenal growth within the next four years, further strengthening ChatFood’s leading position in the GCC.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the latest round brings ChatFood’s funding to now to $7 million after last year’s Seed round.

By Kayode Hamsat

