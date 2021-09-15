South-East Caucus in National Assembly to meet Nigerian govt on Kanu

The South-East Caucus in the National Assembly on Wednesday resolved to meet with the Federal Government over the current travails of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu, who was arrested in an unnamed country on June 27, is standing trial for alleged treason and other allied charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held at the residence of the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in Abuja, the Caucus agreed to set up a committee to constructively engage with the federal government and its agencies in a bid to find a solution to the matter.

The lawmakers reviewed the current development in the South-East, including the security situation in the region and the sit-at-home directive issued by IPOB.

The communiqué read: “The Caucus expressed solidarity with our people of the South-East over the marginalisation of the region in the scheme of things within the Nigerian commonwealth.

“The Caucus feels the pains of our people and their quest for equity, justice, and protection of their lives and property in every part of the country.

“The Caucus, therefore, resolved to continue to fight for a level-playing ground and an enabling federal system where Ndigbo are able to develop their homeland at their own pace and equally pursue their happiness and actualise their enormous potentials in every part of the country, unmolested.

“Reviewed the sit-at-home orders by the IPOB and the mayhem some nefarious elements have seized the opportunity to visit on the lives, properties, and psyche of our people. The Caucus equally reviewed and rued the incalculable economic losses and hardships these have brought upon our region.

“Resolved to condemn in strongest terms the disruption of the ongoing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination in some parts of the South East, particularly the incident at Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, where the English examination organised by West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), on Monday, September 13, 2021, was ruthlessly scuttled by armed men, who chased away the students, teachers, and examiners before setting ablaze motorcycles belonging to the teachers.

“This is certainly not who we are as a people. On the contrary, we are a people, who have always cherished and encouraged learning from the ages. We are a people that fully appreciate the place of education in the liberation and enlightenment of the human mind and the socio-economic and political emancipation of a people.

“Equally condemned in strongest terms the incessant killings in the South East. This must stop immediately. We call on the security agencies to unravel the culprits behind these wicked acts and ensure that they are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Noted with delight that IPOB has called off the Monday sit-at-home order and resolved to ensure that nobody uses them as façades to bring ruination on Igbo land.

“Call on our people to go about their lawful businesses and enjoin our governors and the security agencies to rebuild confidence in our people by not only ensuring the security of their lives and properties, but also ensuring that our people feel safe as they undertake their legitimate businesses.

“Elaborately discussed the issue of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and resolved to intervene. To this end we resolved to set up a committee to constructively interface with relevant stakeholders, the Federal Government and its relevant agencies towards finding a political solution. We will keep Ndigbo abreast of developments in regard.”

