South-East governors call for more international flights to Enugu airport

The South-East Governors Forum on Sunday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to allow more international flights to the reopened Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The forum Chairman, Dave Umahi, made the call during the reopening of the airport in Enugu.

Umahi said adequate international flight operations would improve the socio-economic activities in the region.

The governor also commended the president for the reopening and recommencement of flight operations into the airport after the rehabilitation of the runway.

Also, the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, thanked President Buhari for approving N10 billion to fast track the rehabilitation of the runway and other critical infrastructure at the airport.

He said: “The Enugu State government, in a bid to ensure a levelling environment to help the project along, completely removed all obstacles and projects, including Emene Market, which attracted birds and was a safety concern.

“We completely removed all encroachment at the airport environment. We totally removed the radio and television masks from the airport. We constructed a 1.3 kilometres asphalt road.

“We removed five units of two-storey houses, 14 units of houses, one church cathedral and 438 shopping malls along Eleme among other things.

“We did a number of sacrifice for the Enugu Airport, and now it was a sacrifice that worth it.”

