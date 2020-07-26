South East governors to liaise with Nigerian govt on railway corridor

South East governors said on Sunday they would liaise with the Federal Government to make funds available for the Eastern railway corridor.

The Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, David Umahi, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the forum’s virtual meeting in Abakaliki.

He said there was currently no funding for the corridor which cuts across South-South, South-East, North Central and North-East regions of the country.

Umahi added that the forum would engage the contractor handling the Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kaduna gas pipeline to ensure that the South-East was integrated into the project.

He also said the governors had waded into the feud between a former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim and billionaire businessman, Prince Authur Eze.

The duo had been at loggerheads lately with Eze describing Anyim as the worst Senate President in the nation’s history.

Anyim, who is also a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, had earlier called the oil magnate an ungrateful personality.

The Ebonyi State governor told journalists the forum urged the duo to end the hostilities.

He said: “We have directed the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, to interface with the two leaders with a view to amicably resolving the rift.”

“On the railway corridor, it is an existing railway line and it is very important to our people. It is just to repair them and revamp the terminals.”

