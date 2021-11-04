South-East governors to meet Nigerian govt on Kanu

The South-East Governors’ Forum will soon meet with the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the imbroglio trailing the incarceration of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the meeting would ensure that political solutions are deployed in the activist’s case.

He added that the meeting would address the violence in the South-East and the IPOB’s sit-at-home directive in the region.

Kanu, who was arrested by security agents in an unnamed country on June 27, is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony and other allied charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The separatist group ordered the sit-at-home in the South-East in a bid to force the federal government to release its detained leader.

The statement read: “We are aware of the various illegal orders of sit-at-home by different groups of state agitators for our people of South-East to sit at home every Monday and from 5th to 10th November 2021.

“Whereas we have identified some of the spokespersons of some of these groups and we have been engaging them to stop all forms of violence and illegalities in South-East and allow South-East leaders to address all issues raised by them, we are however working with security agencies, our local security and our leaders to protect the lives of our people and to address all issues raised.

“We thank Ohaneze Ndigbo for a good job they did through their various committees in raising various solutions towards addressing all issues raised by our young children.

“South-East Governors are studying their reports with the elders and leaders of the various South- East States and very soon, we will be meeting with Federal Government of Nigeria on these issues including deploying political solutions in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu which we have already initiated.

“We thank our religious leaders, Conference of Bishops and Archbishops of South-East, the traditional institutions of South-East and Christian Association of Nigeria of South-East for their interventions and mediations on this matter. We will work with them to achieve the desired result for our people and Nigeria.”

