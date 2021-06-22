South-East govs frustrated, too small to speak for Ndigbo —IPOB

The cold war continues between Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and the South-East Governors after he tagged them ‘hypocrites’ over their condemnation of IPOB.

Kanu made this assertion on Tuesday via a statement issued by the IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful.

The IPOB leader also stated that the Governors, whom he described as “frustrated” do not have the unilateral wherewithal to decide the fate of the Ndigbo.

This was in reaction to the decision of the governors to disown IPOB.

Excerpt from the statement reads, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the purported disowning and condemnation of IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, ESN, by the frustrated South East Governors and few self-centered political leaders in the region. We are not, however, surprised because they were the same people who proscribed us before the federal government tagged us terrorists.

Read also: Suspected ESN members admit attack on police formations in Ebonyi

“The governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo, and the handful of traitors masquerading as the Igbo political elite should wake up to the realities that they have since lost the confidence of the people. They are rattled by the unflinching support and loyalty of the masses to IPOB.

“It’s only unfortunate, shameful and disgraceful that the so-called Igbo leaders will be quick to disown and betray their own in their quest to appease their slave masters.

“So, the South East self-acclaimed Leaders are quick to disown IPOB and ESN, yet they are calling us to accept the calls for peaceful negotiations? What hypocrisy!

“We want to unequivocally declare again, that the five South East governors and the few self-appointed Igbo elite, are too infinitesimal to speak for the millions of Biafrans who are tired of being held hostage in this contraption called Nigeria.”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions