News
South-East govs name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari
The Second Niger Bridge has been named after President Muhammadu Buhari by governors of the South-East geo-political zone.
This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, adding that the bridge would be commissioned today.
His tweet reads: “The Second Niger Bridge is to officially be called/known as Buhari Second Niger Bridge. The Muhammadu Buhari Bridge is officially commissioned today, by President Muhammadu Buhari. #PMBLegacy.”
Read also: Buhari signs social investment programmes bill, 7 others into law
Also, the Special Assistant to the President on Digital/New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, confirmed the development in a tweet.
“Following consultations, the Governors of the South-East have agreed that the Second Niger Bridge shall be named the Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge,” his tweet read.
The naming of the bridge after the President has, however, been opposed by the Indigenous People of Biafra {IPOB}.
The group, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, rejected the naming of the bridge after Buhari, “because he came to power and completely sidelined our people.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...