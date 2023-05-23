South-East govs name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

The Second Niger Bridge has been named after President Muhammadu Buhari by governors of the South-East geo-political zone.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, adding that the bridge would be commissioned today.

His tweet reads: “The Second Niger Bridge is to officially be called/known as Buhari Second Niger Bridge. The Muhammadu Buhari Bridge is officially commissioned today, by President Muhammadu Buhari. #PMBLegacy.”

Also, the Special Assistant to the President on Digital/New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, confirmed the development in a tweet.

“Following consultations, the Governors of the South-East have agreed that the Second Niger Bridge shall be named the Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge,” his tweet read.

The naming of the bridge after the President has, however, been opposed by the Indigenous People of Biafra {IPOB}.

The group, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, rejected the naming of the bridge after Buhari, “because he came to power and completely sidelined our people.”

