South-East govs plan legal backing for Ebube Agu | Ripples Nigeria

The South-East governors on Monday disclosed plans to give legal backing to the formation of the region’s security outfit codenamed Ebube Agu, which they launched on Sunday.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ebonyi State, Uchenna Orji, while speaking to newsmen in Abakaliki, said each of the five states in the zone would enact a similar law to establish the outfit in its area of jurisdiction.

According to Orji, although the law would be similar, each state government would still be in charge of the operatives in his state.

Read also: South-East govs meet in Owerri over increasing insecurity

He said, “There will be commonality and similarity of law across the states but it would still be manned by the state governors individually. Ebonyi State will also join other states to enact a law to legalise the operation of the outfit in the state.”

The governors of the region had in a communiqué issued on Sunday after a meeting in Owerri, announced the setting up of the regional security outfit to battle the rising insecurity in the zone.

Meanwhile, security experts had attributed the clamour for the regional security outfits in the country to the neglect by the police and the Federal Government.

Join the conversation

Opinions