South-East group rejects endorsement of Anyim for 2023 presidency

A coalition of groups in the South East under the aegies of South East Democratic Civil Society Coalition (SEDSOC) has rejected the endorsement of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Anyim Pius Anyim, for the presidency in 2023, by prominent Igbo leaders of thought and politicians.

The group, in a communique on Wednesday after its emergency meeting in Enugu, issued by the National Convener, Chief Willy Ezugwu, described Anyim’s endorsement as “hasty, self-serving and does not have the mandate of the generality of Igbos,” and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the endorsement.

“The South East has eminently qualified persons capable of transforming Nigeria if given the chance by the electorate to serve as President in 2023,” the communique reads.

“To this end, we view Anyim’s endorsement as too hasty and self-serving. Those clamouring for him to run for the presidency chose to jump the gun in what can only be interpreted as self-serving and an attempt to stampede the South East bloc into their own private agenda.

“How Abaribe, who is one of our own, joined the bandwagon of some selfish South East politicians to engage in the controversial outing, is shocking and disappointing

“Whatever happened between Anyim and the politicians is a nullity and does not reflect the mood of South East people.”

The coalition further stressed that some South East leaders were already in the process of consultations across party lines to shop for the best candidate who would not only represent the interest of Ndigbo, but also has capacity and broad-mindness to carry along all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe or political leanings.

“Ndigbo are not ready to mess up the opportunity to present our best to Nigerians, as many prominent persons are being consulted before zeroing on one or two candidates among those interested in contesting the position from the zone.

“SEDSOC vehemently opposes Anyim’s hasty endorsement for president of the country in 2023,” it added.

