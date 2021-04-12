South-East is for PDP —Ologbondiyan | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
South-East is for PDP —Ologbondiyan
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that it is optimistic about winning the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election and revamping the state.
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement issued by Assistant Director (Head of Unit), Publicity Department, PDP, Richard Ihediwa on Sunday.
Ologbondiyan, playing host to a coalition of Anambra youths under the aegis of Anambra Youth Initiative For Good Governance, in Abuja, said the “PDP presents the hope for the state to rebuild and realise its full potentials”.
He said that the victory of the PDP in the recent Abia National Assembly by-election was a signal that the South East was for PDP.
According to him, the assemblage of leading aspirants and the surge of the people to the PDP, clearly indicate their resolve to elect the next governor of the state on the platform of the PDP.
“The reality of the direction the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra will take is already manifest.
“Ndi Anambra are very industrious, resourceful, and inventive people and they have collectively realized that they can only achieve their full potentials on the platform of the PDP.
“This is particularly given our robust manifesto and wealth creation principles of inclusiveness, transparency, accountability, massive infrastructural development and empowerment of the people.
“Across our nation today, it is only PDP governors that are commissioning legacy projects,” he said.
According to him, projects upon projects are being commissioned by the party on daily basis in line with its manifesto in different states of the federation.
He said that the states included Rivers, Bauchi, Sokoto, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Abia, Adamawa, Edo, Oyo, Cross River, Zamfara, Enugu, Taraba, and Delta.
Ologbondiyan added that PDP states were opening new development and investment frontiers in critical sectors, including agriculture, aviation, energy, power, healthcare, education, real estate manufacturing, and massive industrialisation.
“This is why Ndi Anambra have firmly resolved to rally on our platform to revamp and move their state towards realizing its full potentials in all spheres of life,” Ologbondiyan stated.
