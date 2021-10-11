South-East lawmakers working to secure Kanu’s release –Ekweremadu

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said on Sunday the South-East Caucus in the National Assembly was working tirelessly to ensure the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Ekweremadu, according to a statement issued on Monday by his media adviser, Uche Anichukwu, stated this in a lecture titled: “The Igbo in Diaspora: A Perspective” at the Igbo Heritage Lectures and Ugwumba Excellence Award in Pretoria, South Africa.

He added that the lawmakers are also working to end the insecurity in the South-East.

He urged the Igbos in the Diaspora to join the crusade against violent agitations in the country.

The ex-deputy Senate President blamed the agitations in different parts of the country on insecurity, twisted federal system, and unnecessary use of force on agitators.

The South-East caucus in the Senate had last month resolved to set up a committee to meet the Federal Government on Kanu who is standing trial for alleged treason at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Ekweremadu said: “The injustices and marginalisation are palpable and must be addressed. But by all means, we must ensure the stability of Igbo land because only by so doing can Alaigbo (Igbo land) prosper economically and also elicit local and international support and sympathy over their plights.

“What has happened in Alaigbo in the past few months is odd, ‘un-Igbo’, and sacrilegious. Destruction, waste of human lives, and economic losses had been the lot of our region. In particular, the sit-at-home has haemorrhaged Igbo lives and economy and it is good the IPOB has said they are no longer interested in the sit-at-home. No wise man brings war into his home. Our people prosper in industry, commerce, and the informal sector. Most of them survive on daily income.

“Let me also assure you that the South-East Caucus of the National Assembly is not resting on its oars. We are working quietly and surely to address all issues, including finding a political solution to the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu matter.

“We did it before in the case of Chief Raph Uwazuruike in 2007. We also did it in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in 2017. And God willing, and with your support and prayers, we will succeed again in the matter of Nnamdi Kanu to promote peace and stability in our region.”

