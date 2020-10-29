South-East leaders charge youth to embrace peace

South-East leaders on Thursday urged the youth in the region to shun the destruction of government and private property and embrace peace.

The Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, David Umahi, made the call in a chat with journalists at the end of a meeting between the governors and leaders of thought in the region held in Enugu.

Also at the meeting were the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, his Abia State counterpart, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke, and that of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku.

Others were the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; Senators Rochas Okorocha, Sam Egwu, and Uche Ekwunife.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, Minister of State for the Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor; the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty Igwe Alfred Achebe, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and Amb. Mrs. Justina Eze were also at the meeting.

READ ALSO: South-East leaders call for caution over comments on #EndSARS protests

The Ebonyi governor admonished the youths to desist from destroying government and private property as the governors seek ways to remedy the recent vandalisation of property by hoodlums in the region.

He said: “We sympathise with all the victims’ families, including the police and other security agencies, as well as all those who lost their loved ones and other valuables in the recent disturbances.

“The South- East leaders will engage our youths to ensure sustainable peace in the region and a glorious future for our children.

“Each state in the South- East will set up a fund to assist the victims of the crisis, including the police, the army, and other security agencies, as well as the civilians.”

