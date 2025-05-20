South-East leaders will rally behind Tinubu in 2027- Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has expressed confidence governors in the South-East would support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The minister, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, spoke in a feature interview for an upcoming State House documentary marking Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.

He said the region is enjoying federal attention and infrastructure development under Tinubu.

He urged opposition figures in the South-East to align with President Tinubu for the benefit of the region.

Umahi said: “The Igbo man is enterprising and blessed with God-given wisdom. What Ndi Igbo seek is fairness, a Nigeria that treats every zone equally. That is what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing.

“Before, when I was governor and deputy governor, one of our major concerns in Ebonyi State was the lack of federal presence. But today, nobody remembers that issue anymore. Under President Tinubu, at least four federal projects are ongoing in Ebonyi State.

“Today, the South-East has a minister of works for the first time, and we’re seeing real projects—Port Harcourt to Enugu, Enugu to Abakaliki, Enugu to Onitsha, Onitsha to Owerri, and the second Niger Bridge. The president has already paid 30 percent of the cost of that bridge.

“All the governors in the South-

East, regardless of party affiliation, are working with the president. We’re even planning a summit to bring together all south-east leaders to endorse the president for the 2027 elections formally. We want our projects to be completed, the country’s unity to be strengthened, and proper integration of Ndi Igbo.

“Leadership is not about self — it’s about the people. If someone else is already doing what you would have done for your people, support him. I call on my brother, his excellency Peter Obi, to join us and work with Mr. President,” he added.

“He must be part of this summit where we will collectively endorse President Tinubu for the 2027 election. I say it boldly: the South East is happy with the President.”

