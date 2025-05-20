Connect with us

News

South-East leaders will rally behind Tinubu in 2027- Umahi

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has expressed confidence governors in the South-East would support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The minister, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, spoke in a feature interview for an upcoming State House documentary marking Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.

He said the region is enjoying federal attention and infrastructure development under Tinubu.

He urged opposition figures in the South-East to align with President Tinubu for the benefit of the region.

Umahi said: “The Igbo man is enterprising and blessed with God-given wisdom. What Ndi Igbo seek is fairness, a Nigeria that treats every zone equally. That is what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing.

“Before, when I was governor and deputy governor, one of our major concerns in Ebonyi State was the lack of federal presence. But today, nobody remembers that issue anymore. Under President Tinubu, at least four federal projects are ongoing in Ebonyi State.

“Today, the South-East has a minister of works for the first time, and we’re seeing real projects—Port Harcourt to Enugu, Enugu to Abakaliki, Enugu to Onitsha, Onitsha to Owerri, and the second Niger Bridge. The president has already paid 30 percent of the cost of that bridge.

“All the governors in the South-
East, regardless of party affiliation, are working with the president. We’re even planning a summit to bring together all south-east leaders to endorse the president for the 2027 elections formally. We want our projects to be completed, the country’s unity to be strengthened, and proper integration of Ndi Igbo.

“Leadership is not about self — it’s about the people. If someone else is already doing what you would have done for your people, support him. I call on my brother, his excellency Peter Obi, to join us and work with Mr. President,” he added.

“He must be part of this summit where we will collectively endorse President Tinubu for the 2027 election. I say it boldly: the South East is happy with the President.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nineteen + six =


 

Investigations

Investigations9 hours ago

SPECIAL REPORT: No staff, no drugs, no ambulance: Inside Abuja’s failing rural health centres

On a sunny afternoon in the month of March, my bike man and I were travelling to Chorin Boso, a...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...