South East Reps demand JAMB Registrar’s resignation, cancellation of 2025 UTME

The South East Caucus in the House of Representatives has called for the immediate resignation of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, following what the group described as a “catastrophic institutional failure” in the conduct of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by Hon. Igariwey Enwo, the caucus lambasted JAMB over massive technical malfunctions that affected nearly 380,000 candidates across the country—many of whom have now been mandated to retake the examination. Lawmakers emphasized that the five states in the South East were among the worst affected.

“Last week, particularly on May 14, 2025, the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, publicly admitted that due to a ‘technical glitch’ at some exam centres during the 2025 UTME, approximately 379,997 out of 1.9 million candidates would be required to resit the exam,” the lawmakers noted.

“As a caucus, we are deeply concerned, as all five South Eastern states we represent were directly affected by these so-called ‘score distortions,’”* they added.

The group said they had initially refrained from reacting, in the hope that JAMB would respond with adequate corrective action. However, they expressed disappointment at what they described as a weak and chaotic response from the examination body.

“Over the past week, we have exercised restraint, hoping JAMB would provide effective remedial measures to address this catastrophic institutional failure—one that has severely shaken public trust and the confidence of students and families nationwide,” the statement read.

Read also: Obidient Movement dismisses claims of Peter Obi accepting 2027 VP slot offer

The caucus is now demanding the total cancellation of the 2025 UTME and the scheduling of a new examination period—preferably after the completion of the ongoing WAEC and NECO exams. In addition, they called for the immediate suspension of JAMB officials responsible for the agency’s digital infrastructure and logistics.

While acknowledging the registrar’s admission of fault, the lawmakers insisted that accountability must be backed by decisive action, starting with Oloyede’s resignation.

“While we acknowledge Professor Oloyede’s openness in admitting JAMB’s failures, we must state unequivocally that the remedial steps taken so far fall drastically short of our constituents’ expectations,” they said.

The lawmakers also condemned the last-minute rescheduling of the UTME, especially in the South East, where they claim students were given inadequate notice.

“JAMB’s knee-jerk, fire-brigade approach has been anything but adequate. Students in the South East—many of whom are currently writing their WAEC exams—were given less than 48 hours’ notice to appear for the rescheduled UTME. Reports indicate this was grossly inadequate, leading to low turnout. In some cases, the rescheduled UTME clashed directly with ongoing WAEC papers, compounding distress for students and families,” the statement continued.

The caucus reminded JAMB of its constitutional responsibility to ensure equal access to education for all Nigerian children, emphasizing that the flawed administration of this year’s UTME violated that principle.

“We remind Nigerians that JAMB, as a government agency, is duty-bound to uphold fundamental obligations to its citizens. Section 18(1) of the 1999 Constitution states: ‘Government shall direct its policy towards ensuring that there are equal and adequate educational opportunities at all levels,’” the lawmakers stressed.

“Recent judicial rulings now make this an enforceable right for every Nigerian child. Sadly, for thousands of students in the South East, the flawed and tainted conduct of the 2025 UTME has effectively denied them that right,” they concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now