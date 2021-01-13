South-East security outfit to birth soon, uniforms, vehicles ready —Govs Forum

The South-East Governors’ Forum has assured that the South-East security outfit would start operation very soon.

The chairman of the forum and Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, who disclosed this on Tuesday, said they were currently sampling the uniform and operational vehicle for the security outfit.

Umahi added that the governors and leaders of the South-East would soon meet to agree on the name for the security outfit.

He spoke in Abara in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, after the state’s security council meeting in the area.

According to him, to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties within the South-East, the

security aides of all the governors of the region were being retrained.

“South-East governors have had a series of meetings on security. We are presently circulating samples of uniforms which is going to be common for the entire zone. We also have on display vehicles that will also be common for the entire Southeast.

“We have arranged for the training and retraining of all the security outfits of the governors in the South-East.

“In a few weeks to come, we are going to roll out these uniforms and vehicles to further deepen our efforts in security architecture in the entire South-East.

“The security outfit is going to have one name. The governors and leaders of South-East will meet and they will come up with the name. The most critical are the vehicles and uniforms.”

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) only recently set up its security outfit in the South-East to secure the region.

The group had claimed that it took the decision because of the failure of the governors to set-up a security outfit to protect the region, several months after they had promise to do so.

