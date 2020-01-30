South East to get security outfit like Amotekun soon —Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Wednesday that the South East governors would emulate their South West counterparts by establishing a regional security outfit similar to the Amotekun.

The South West governors had earlier this month launched the Amotekun to tackle kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other criminalities in the region.

Umahi, who is also the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, disclosed this during a familiarization courtesy visit by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Army Division Enugu, Lasisi Adegboye, to the Government House in Abakaliki.

He said the governors had already written to Federal Government and are working out modalities for the establishment of the regional security outfit.

He said: “One of our major challenges here in Ebonyi State is our problem with Cross River people. But we bless God so highly for the initiatives of the youths. The deputy governor and the speaker of the State Assembly have to arrange so that the joint youth committee on Cross River and Ebonyi people will go and pay a courtesy call on the GOC.

“Probably, who knows if you are the one that will make both states to sign lasting agreement for peace. Here in Ebonyi, I thank the police, the army and the SSS. It has been a union of brotherhood and working together with our Neighbourhood Watch.

“Every region has its own peculiarities and we had formed our own joint security taskforce and we have written to the federal government and we are putting things together because we had a joint meeting with all the service chiefs and the then GOC. So, we discussed and agreed on what we need to do to continue to give safety to our people in South East.

“No one will say that he will not be part of joint security because when people are kidnapped for example in Anambra State, they could be found in Ebonyi. So, we need that synergy to work together to give protection to everybody and here in Ebonyi, we are among the first in the federation to start our law on internal security. That is the Neighbouhood Watch and they have fantastically done very well.

“I am happy that the police, the army, and the SSS, they are not ashamed to proclaim that our Neighbouhood Security Watch has done very well. And so, we can say that we are the safest state in the country and there is no joke about that.”

