South-East youth coalition demand Soludo’s impeachment over attack on Obi

A group under the aegies of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has called on the Anambra State House of Assembly and other appropriate authorities to ensure Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State is removed from office over his recent attacks on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi.

The group which made the call after a meeting on Monday in Awka, the state capital, said the call for the governor’s impeachment is the group’s way of registering its dissatisfaction over “controversial and demeaning letter, which Soludo wrote against the former Governor Peter Obi, whose investments as the former governor of the state, Soludo said, worth next to nothing.”

In a statement issued by COSEYL’s President General, Goodluck Ibem, the group called on “the Speaker and the entire members of Anambra State House of Assembly to immediately start the process of Soludo’s impeachment to save Anambra people such national embarrassment by a supposed professor.”

“We want the entire world to know that Soludo’s unguarded statement against Obi is his opinion, and not the opinion of his family. His own biological son had said Obi is the best presidential candidate contrary to his father’s statement.

“Soludo is alone on his attack against Obi; and any one who might have paid him for such hatchet job should go and ask him for a refund, because his statement does not hold any water. Time to impeach Soludo is now,” the group said.

The COSEYL also stressed that it has declared Friday, November 25, 2022, as a day all Anambrians would dump their refuse at the gate of Anambra State Government House to “bring the Governor back to his senses” and to serve as a deterrent to other Igbo political office holders “who might want to insult the sensibility of the Igbo nation.”

“Dumping of refuse in the house of anyone who commits sacrilege against his people is a traditional way of disciplining and teaching the person some lessons.

“The Igbo nation is big and blessed. It should not be toyed with by anyone. That Soludo is the governor of Anambra today is not of his making, but the making of God using Anambra people to vote him into office.

“On Friday, November 25, 2023, we are declaring a refuse dumping day at the Anambra government house to remind Soludo of this age long tradition of discipline,” Ibem said.

