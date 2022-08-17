South Korea claims North test-fired two cruise missiles in new weapons test

North Korea reportedly conducted a fresh weapons test on Wednesday, in which it launched two cruise missiles, according to South Korea.

The Ministry of Defense in Seoul reported that the two alleged guided missiles flew toward the Yellow Sea.

“Early this morning, we detected that North Korea fired two cruise missiles into the West Sea from Onchon, South Pyongan province,” an unnamed military official told the Yonhap news agency on Wednesday

It wasn’t immediately known how far the projectiles flew.

In accordance with UN resolutions, North Korea was not allowed to test ballistic missiles, which depending on their design are also capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

The launches come a day after South Korea and the United States began a four-day preliminary joint drill in preparation for the long-suspended live field training known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, which takes place from August 22 to Sept 1. The exercises infuriate Pyongyang, which sees them as a rehearsal for invasion

However, sanctions were not imposed on the mostly isolated nation for conducting cruise missile tests.

Cruise missiles possess a dedicated, ongoing propulsion system, in contrast to ballistic missiles.

This year alone, North Korea has conducted numerous missile tests.

Since the beginning of the year, tensions in the area have risen as a result of the nation’s ballistic missile launch.

International sanctions were imposed on Pyongyang because of its nuclear weapons program.

But the US and South Korea also worry that North Korea might conduct a fresh nuclear test at any moment.

