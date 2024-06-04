South Korea suspends military agreement with North

South Korea has suspended an agreement with its Northern neighbour on détente measures.

The agreement will pave the way for the resumption of all military activities along the heavily fortified border between the two countries.

South Korea’s Vice Defence, Minister Cho Chang Rae, told journalists that all activities of its armed forces along the military demarcation line and on the north-western islands, which were restricted by the 2018 military agreement would resume in Seoul on Tuesday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and the cabinet approved a temporary motion to lift the agreement.

In September 2018, the two sides agreed to a series of measures as part of a temporary rapprochement to avoid incidents along the heavily defended border.

There have been increasing tensions on the Korean peninsula over the past few months.

South Korea recently warned North Korea of harsh counter-measures after balloons carrying refuse were sent over the border.

South Korea’s military also accused its neighbour of jamming the GPS satellite navigation system in the border region.

Pyongyang described its balloons as a response to propaganda flyers sent over the border by South Korean organisations.

