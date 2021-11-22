South Korean band, BTS bags three awards at 2021 American Music Awards

South Korean band, BTS, earned the most wins with three at the 2021 American Music Awards which took place at the Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday, November 21.

The occasion was hosted by American rapper, Cardi B.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo earned new artist of the year as she was also the most nominated artiste at the event.

The seven-member sensational boy band, BTS consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, were given the most coveted trophy of the night as they beat top favorites including Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd.

Here is a full list of winners at the 2021 American Music Awards:

Artist of the year: BTS

New artist of the year: Olivia Rodrigo

Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Favorite trending song: Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”

Favorite music video: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favorite male pop artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite female pop artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite pop duo or group: BTS

Favorite pop album: Taylor Swift, evermore

Favorite pop song: BTS, “Butter”

Favorite male country artist: Luke Bryan

Favorite female country artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

Favorite country album: Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Favorite country song: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Favorite male hip-hop artist: Drake

Favorite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite hip-hop album: Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

Favorite hip-hop song: Cardi B, “Up”

Favorite male R&B artist: The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist: Doja Cat

Favorite R&B album: Doja Cat, Planet Her

Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello

Favorite gospel artist: Kanye West

Favorite inspirational artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Latin song: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Favorite Latin duo or group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G

Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite R&B song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”

