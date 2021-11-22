Entertainment
South Korean band, BTS bags three awards at 2021 American Music Awards
South Korean band, BTS, earned the most wins with three at the 2021 American Music Awards which took place at the Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday, November 21.
The occasion was hosted by American rapper, Cardi B.
Singer Olivia Rodrigo earned new artist of the year as she was also the most nominated artiste at the event.
The seven-member sensational boy band, BTS consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, were given the most coveted trophy of the night as they beat top favorites including Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd.
Here is a full list of winners at the 2021 American Music Awards:
Artist of the year: BTS
New artist of the year: Olivia Rodrigo
Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Favorite trending song: Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”
Favorite music video: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Favorite male pop artist: Ed Sheeran
Favorite female pop artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite pop duo or group: BTS
Favorite pop album: Taylor Swift, evermore
Favorite pop song: BTS, “Butter”
Favorite male country artist: Luke Bryan
Favorite female country artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay
Favorite country album: Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Favorite country song: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
Favorite male hip-hop artist: Drake
Favorite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite hip-hop album: Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
Favorite hip-hop song: Cardi B, “Up”
Favorite male R&B artist: The Weeknd
Favorite female R&B artist: Doja Cat
Favorite R&B album: Doja Cat, Planet Her
Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello
Favorite gospel artist: Kanye West
Favorite inspirational artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Latin song: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Favorite Latin duo or group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G
Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny
Favorite R&B song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”
