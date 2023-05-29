South Korean president invites Tinubu for state visit

The South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, has invited his Nigerian counterpart, Bola Tinubu, for a state visit to the South-East Asian nation. Tinubu’s media aide, Tunde Rahman, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday night, said the South Korean delegation conveyed Yeol’s message to the Nigerian leader at a post-inauguration lunch held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. READ ALSO:

The statement read: “The South Korean delegation had bilateral discussions with Tinubu.

“While delivering a letter of invitation from South Korean, President Yoon Suk Yeol, for Tinubu to visit that country soon, the delegation also sought to increase relations between the two countries.”

