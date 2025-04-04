Connect with us

South Korea’s court upholds President Yoon’s impeachment

16 hours ago

South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been removed from office after the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment on Friday.

On December 3 last year, Yoon declared martial law during a budget dispute with the opposition and plunged the country into crisis.

The move led to his impeachment by parliament.

Yoon justified his measure by accusing the opposition of acting against the state and being infiltrated by communists, though no evidence has been provided to support these claims.

The court, in a unanimous ruling, argued that Yoon’s imposition of martial law was not justified by a national crisis.

Likewise, Yoon violated the law when he sent soldiers to the National Assembly to prevent a lifting of martial law.

READ ALSO: Suspended South Korean president detained

Acting court chief, Moon Hyung Bae, read the ruling, which was broadcast live.

“The negative effects on the constitutional order and the repercussions from the defendant’s violations of the law are grave, making the benefits of protecting the Constitution by dismissing the defendant larger than the national losses from dismissing the president by an overwhelming degree,” Moon said.

Yoon said he was sorry for failing to meet public expectations in a statement hours after the court’s decision.

“I deeply regret not being able to live up to your hopes and expectations,” Yoon said in a statement.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve our nation. I am sincerely grateful for your unwavering support and encouragement, even when I fell short.”

Yoon’s ruling People Power Party has accepted the court’s ruling, while the main opposition Democratic Party welcomed it as a “people’s victory.”

The ruling means new elections must be held within 60 days with Prime Minister Han Duck Soo functioning as acting president.

