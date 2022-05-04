South Korea’s RECON Labs secures $4.4m investment

A South Korean 3D models content creation studio, RECON Labs, has announced securing a $4.4 million Series A funding to increase its headcount and enhance its platform, PlicAR.

RECON Labs CEO, Seong-hoon Ban, disclosed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria.

The South Korean startup enables e-commerce customers to create 3D models within a few hours by taking a short video of products via its platform PlicAR.

Playing in the Graphic software development space, the company was founded in 2019 and claims to have more than 10,000 products.

Speaking on the raiser and intent, Ban said:

“We will create a service that can easily and conveniently create and utilize 3D content as simple as anyone creating images or video content.

“Our vision is to grow to provide any types of 3D assets for AR and metaverse environments.”

