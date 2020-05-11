South, Middle Belt leaders decry invasion by Almajiris amid COVID-19 directives

The reports of influx of Almajiris from the northern part of Nigeria into other parts of the country have been frowned at by the leaders of the southern and Middle Belt regions.

Amid the ban on intra-state movements in the country as part of the measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, there have been reports of trucks carrying Almajiris from the North being intercepted in southern and Middle Belt states.

Unhappy with the development, the leaders in a a statement jointly signed by Chief Edwin Clark, for South-South; Chief Ayo Adebanjo, South West; Chief John Nnia Nwodo, South-East and Dr. Bitrus Porgu, the Middle Belt, they vowed to resist the invasion.

“This ominous develop-ment is coming after Boko Haram threatened openly three weeks ago that they were going to take their battle against Nigeria to the South-East and South-South.

“Very worrisome in this development is the quietness of the National Security organizations, the National COVID-19 Committee and the Presidency since this story broke out.

“This development has brought about very strong suspicions among our people regarding the aim of the deployment of these young men. Their capacity to escape all border security checks until they reach many states in the South and Middle Belt points to a strong collaboration.

“God forbid that the Boko Haram threat is being surreptitiously executed. We will certainly not fold our arms and allow massive influx of youths who have no reason to flout extant laws on interstate movements, no pressing national engagement in our areas, no verifiable occupation, no tests for COVID-19 and no prearranged accommodation, to come and forcibly occupy our forests and perhaps prosecute the threat of Boko Haram.

“The silence of the Federal Government in this situation is ominous. The maneuvers appear deliberately planned and provocative. We will resist any threats to the security of our lives and property with every amount of self help available to us.

“To avoid further descent into an uncontrollable situation, we call on the Federal Government to publicly declare this invasion illegal, direct our national security organizations to flush them out now and ensure that they do not return.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: PDP says Buhari’s incompetence, backseat governance destroying Nigeria

“Not too long ago, General T.Y. Danjuma warned us to be ready for self-help. We hope that his predictions have not become inevitable and that our nation can be saved a slide into lawlessness and its disastrous consequences,” the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions