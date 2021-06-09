South-South a part of Biafran Republic, Nnamdi Kanu insists | Ripples Nigeria

The leader of the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that the South-South region of Nigeria is a part of the Biafran Republic.

Kanu was reacting to recent calls by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) that the South-East should be allowed to secede from Nigeria if they so wish.

NEF, had on Tuesday, in a statement, said that having reviewed events and tendencies which suggest that the country is headed for more crises amid the agitations for Biafra, security challenges, among others, it would be the right thing to do if they break away for peace to reign.

The NEF also noted that Nigerians now live in fear of violence and uncertain future, and as such, the “capacity of the Nigerian state to secure citizens, protect the country’s territorial integrity and resist violent assaults is weakening to the levels of making threats that have no impact.”

The Northern Elders added that “armed criminals have increased their audacious stranglehold on the country and therefore, those clamouring to leave the country should be allowed to do so to avoid another war.”

Reacting to the call on Wednesday on his Facebook page, Kanu said Biafra land extends beyond the South-East as the whole of South-South will form part of the Republic.

“Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said in other to prevent another civil war, the South-East should be allowed to secede if the movement is popular among the people in the region.

“Now, that’s very sensible but there’s a correction: #Biafra includes what you call SouthSouth.”

