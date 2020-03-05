South-South governors to set up regional security outfit

Governors from the South-South geopolitical on Thursday resolved to set up a local security outfit similar to the Amotekun to complement the efforts of the police and other security agencies to address the security challenges in the region.

The governors who met in Asaba, Delta State, also agreed to revive the Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta (BRACED) Commission.

The meeting was attended by all the South-South governors except the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, who sent a representative.

According to the governors, the BRACED Commission will handle the formation of the local security outfit.

READ ALSO: Defence chief denies recruitment of ex-Boko Haram fighters into military

The governors of the six South West states had in January established the Amotekun to tackle banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminalities in the region.

The formation of the security network prompted governors and organizations from other regions across the country to consider the possibility of establishing similar security organizations to tackle criminalities in their territories.

Join the conversation

Opinions