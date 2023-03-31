South-South PDP reveals stance on Ayu’s suspension

The South-South chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed its stance on the recent issues bedeviling the party.

This was contained in a communique signed and issued on Friday by Bishop Etim Ante, the Zonal Publicity Secretary, at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting which held at the party’s zonal headquarters in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

Earlier in the week, the erstwhile National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu was suspended by the party.

The suspension of Dr. Ayu was effected by the Ward Executive of the party in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

Following Ayu’s suspension the PDP national working committee (NWC) rescinded the suspension of Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti.

The party also lifted the suspension of Ibrahim Shema, former governor of Katsina; Anyim Pius Anyim, former secretary of the government of the federation; Dennis Ityavyar (Benue), and Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara).

The PDP NWC also reversed the referral of Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue to the party’s national disciplinary committee.

In reaction to these events, Bishop Ante lauded the NWC for its handling of Ayu’s suspension.

The communique reads, “The following resolution were reached

1. We congratulate all our newly elected Governors, Senators, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly Members in the South- South.

2. The Zone appreciates the commendable efforts of all our party leaders, stakeholders and the entire party faithfuls for winning many of the contested seats for the party in the just concluded elections.

3. The Zone resolved to setup a committee to appraise and review the performance and outcome of the just concluded general elections across the south-south states.

4. We commend the National working committee for its wise handling of Dr. Ayu suspension saga and the subsequent assumption of the office by the Deputy National chairman North, Alhaji Iliya Umar as acting National Chairman.

5. We support the National working committee (NWC) decision to reverse the earlier decision suspending prominent leaders and members without due process.

6. The zone calls for amicable resolution of all lingering crisis bedeviling the party.

7. The zone recommends the setting up of a Truth and reconciliation committee to achieve lasting Peace and Unity for the progress and growth of the Party.”

