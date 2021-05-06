South-South PDP visits Wike, reiterates call for regional security outfit | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
South-South PDP visits Wike, reiterates call for regional security outfit
The South-South Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reiterated its call on South-South governors to establish a security outfit to tackle the rising cases of insecurity in the region.
At a meeting of the team with the Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Barrister Nyesom Wike at the Rivers State Government House on Thursday, the group led by Chief Dan Orbih raised the alarm over the incessant killings, kidnappings and terror that have been unleashed on Nigeria by bandits, criminal herdsmen and Boko Haram.
Orbih, who echoed the concerns of the Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, on poor handling of security challenges by the Federal Government, said that if the South-South governors were able to establish a security outfit like their South-East and South-West counterparts, the issue of insecurity would be greatly checked.
His words: “I am here with the Zonal working committee members of our party to thank you for successfully hosting the last Zonal Congress that brought this Exco to office. We are also using this visit to commend and applaud the good work the PDP Governors are doing in the South South and to urge them to continue the good work.
“We are embarking on this tour at a very difficult and challenging time in our nation’s history. Let me commend the courageous declaration by Gov of Niger State, Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello, that the country is no longer safe under APC Federal Government. A situation where insurgents will conquer any part of this country and hoist their flag is a declaration of war.
READ ALSO: Dan Orbih calls on South-South governors to establish regional security outfit
“Your Excellency, I want to commend you for the steps you have taken so far to protect your people. A situation where people can no longer access their farms is a clear signal of impending food crisis.
“We call on the Governors and leaders of the South-South to come together and protect our people. The Yorubas have taken steps to check the menace of these groups with the formation of Amotekun, the Igbos have theirs Ebubeagu security network. What are we doing in the South-South? We must fashion out ways in collaboration with various security agencies to check the unprovoked assault on our people. Our people are distressed. The federal roads are in bad shapes and unsafe.
“There is hunger in the land. An hungry man is a angry man. The rising poverty index and unemployment worrisome. I make bold to state that the current security problems confronting us is a threat to Peace and development.”
“We are impressed and satisfied with the good work you are doing in your state and the zone. Your achievements is now the benchmark for critical assessment of good governance. You have done very well. We pray God to continue to give you the strength to do more for your state and Nigeria.
“Lastly, I welcome people of other zones to visit the South-South to see what their zones can be if they vote PDP into government in their zones”, Orbih added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...
Latest Tech News
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....