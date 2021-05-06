South-South PDP visits Wike, reiterates call for regional security outfit | Ripples Nigeria

The South-South Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reiterated its call on South-South governors to establish a security outfit to tackle the rising cases of insecurity in the region.

At a meeting of the team with the Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Barrister Nyesom Wike at the Rivers State Government House on Thursday, the group led by Chief Dan Orbih raised the alarm over the incessant killings, kidnappings and terror that have been unleashed on Nigeria by bandits, criminal herdsmen and Boko Haram.

Orbih, who echoed the concerns of the Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, on poor handling of security challenges by the Federal Government, said that if the South-South governors were able to establish a security outfit like their South-East and South-West counterparts, the issue of insecurity would be greatly checked.

His words: “I am here with the Zonal working committee members of our party to thank you for successfully hosting the last Zonal Congress that brought this Exco to office. We are also using this visit to commend and applaud the good work the PDP Governors are doing in the South South and to urge them to continue the good work.

“We are embarking on this tour at a very difficult and challenging time in our nation’s history. Let me commend the courageous declaration by Gov of Niger State, Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello, that the country is no longer safe under APC Federal Government. A situation where insurgents will conquer any part of this country and hoist their flag is a declaration of war.

“Your Excellency, I want to commend you for the steps you have taken so far to protect your people. A situation where people can no longer access their farms is a clear signal of impending food crisis.

“We call on the Governors and leaders of the South-South to come together and protect our people. The Yorubas have taken steps to check the menace of these groups with the formation of Amotekun, the Igbos have theirs Ebubeagu security network. What are we doing in the South-South? We must fashion out ways in collaboration with various security agencies to check the unprovoked assault on our people. Our people are distressed. The federal roads are in bad shapes and unsafe.

“There is hunger in the land. An hungry man is a angry man. The rising poverty index and unemployment worrisome. I make bold to state that the current security problems confronting us is a threat to Peace and development.”

“We are impressed and satisfied with the good work you are doing in your state and the zone. Your achievements is now the benchmark for critical assessment of good governance. You have done very well. We pray God to continue to give you the strength to do more for your state and Nigeria.

“Lastly, I welcome people of other zones to visit the South-South to see what their zones can be if they vote PDP into government in their zones”, Orbih added.

