South-South won’t be part of Biafra —Clark

A South-South elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has said the region will not be part of the Republic of Biafra when actualised.

According to him, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was wrong to include the region as part of Biafraland.

He maintained that the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu is fighting a good cause but using a wrong approach.

The elder statesman maintained that the South-East deserves a sixth state, noting that the region has been shortchanged in federal appointments.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Pidgin, Clark said: “They are very unrealistic boys. To me, IPOB is not pursuing the right thing.

Read also: PIB satanic and unjust – Clark

“I told him (Kanu) that he has a good fight, that the people of the East are being neglected.

“They have only five states, whereas other regions have six. In fact, one has seven. Based on what? Nobody knows.

“For every appointment that is being made in this country, the Igbo are shortchanged. If Universities are being distributed per state, they will have five. Others will have six while Northwest will have seven”, he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions