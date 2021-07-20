Politics
South-South won’t be part of Biafra —Clark
A South-South elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has said the region will not be part of the Republic of Biafra when actualised.
According to him, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was wrong to include the region as part of Biafraland.
He maintained that the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu is fighting a good cause but using a wrong approach.
The elder statesman maintained that the South-East deserves a sixth state, noting that the region has been shortchanged in federal appointments.
Speaking during an interview with BBC Pidgin, Clark said: “They are very unrealistic boys. To me, IPOB is not pursuing the right thing.
Read also: PIB satanic and unjust – Clark
“I told him (Kanu) that he has a good fight, that the people of the East are being neglected.
“They have only five states, whereas other regions have six. In fact, one has seven. Based on what? Nobody knows.
“For every appointment that is being made in this country, the Igbo are shortchanged. If Universities are being distributed per state, they will have five. Others will have six while Northwest will have seven”, he stated.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....