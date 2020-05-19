South Sudan VP, wife, office staff test positive for COVID-19

South Sudan’s Vice President, Riek Machar and his wife Angelina Teny, serving as the defence minister, have tested positive for the coronavirus, his office confirmed on Monday.

It also stated that “a number of his office staff and bodyguards” had tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

Machar announced on a state television that he would self isolate for 14 days in his residence.

Meanwhile, Sudan has recorded 347 covid-19 cases and 6 deaths.

