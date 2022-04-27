South-West APC aspirants gunning for Buhari’s job swells, as Amosun set to join Tinubu, Osinbajo

The number of aspirants from the South-West geo-political zone hoping to fly the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections has increased.

This is as a former governor of Ogun State and current Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Ibikunle Amosun has indicated interest in joining the race.

He formally notified his colleagues as the Senate of his intention to run for the 2023 presidency on Wednesday.

Amosun made his intent known via a letter read during the Senate’s plenary session in Abuja on Wednesday.

Consequently, this has swelled the number of aspirants from the South-West to three, with the earlier declarations by Bola Tinubu, the APC National Leader and the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Supporters of the duo have been engaged in a series of passive aggressions with a lot of political observers accusing the VP of betrayal due to the impact Tinubu had on his political career.

During a press conference two weeks ago, Tinubu expressed indifference over the declaration of Osinbajo to run for the seat of President.

While fielding questions from journalists, he was asked to react to the declaration of Osinbajo, whom the reporter referred to as his “son”.

The former Lagos State governor said, “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such declaration.”

In response, Osinbajo said he owes no single individual any allegiance outside his oath of office, and the allegiance he swore to Nigerians when he came into office in 2015.

On Tuesday, April 26, during a visit to Ogun State, while addressing his followers, Osinbajo said: “After all, I have learnt, if called upon to serve the nation, should I say No? I have decided that I will run for office.

“I have sworn an oath to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is an oath to our people, our children, and the future of Nigeria. I owe nobody else any allegiance outside the oath.”

With no love lost between Amosun and Tinubu, political observers continue to speculate that this might be a ploy to whittle the influence of the APC leader in the region.

