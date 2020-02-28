South West Assemblies reveal date for Amotekun bill to be passed into law

Latest Politics

February 28, 2020
The Ogun State House of Assembly has revealed when the the bill for the South West security outfit codenamed: ‘Operation Amotekun’ which has caused much uproar will finally be passed into law.

Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, revealed at a meeting of Conference of Speakers from South-West on Thursday, that the bill legalizing the security outfit will be passed into law on Tuesday, March 3.

Moments after the meeting Oluomo said “The conference of speakers in South-West met in Ibadan over the bill, including majority leaders and attorney-generals of the six states to discuss on how best the bill would serve the interest of the states.

“We spot some areas in the bill that need legal refining. The final copy that will be adopted by all the six states will be ready today or tomorrow.

“On Tuesday, March 3, we look forward to the passage of the bill,” he added.

According to Oluomo, all recommendations made during public hearing on the bill would be looked into before the passage of the bill officially establishing ‘Operation Amotekun’.

