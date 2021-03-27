South-West Baptist Conferences demand return of mission schools over Kwara hijab controversy | Ripples Nigeria

As the controversy over the wearing of hijab in grant-aided schools in Kwara State continues to rage, the 13 Baptist Conferences in South-West Nigeria on Friday, called on the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to consider returning the schools to its original owners.

The call was made by the Kwara and Kogi states’ spokesperson of the group, Rev (Dr.) Oyewale Oyeniyi, while addressing reporters in Ilorin.

According to him, it was high time the state government considered returning the mission schools to their original owners, as it happened in Lagos and Osun States.

He said, “As Baptists, we have shown in these two states that we have what it takes to maintain and cater for our schools staff and students and we are willing to accept what belongs to us originally.

“We also want the governor to be unbiased in the discharge of orders as pertaining to the wearing of hijab in the mission schools since the matter is still in the Supreme Court with the state surely served by the court; for the interest of peace and uninterrupted educational system.

“Any Muslim parent who wants his /her child or children to wear hijab compulsorily should honourably withdraw his/her child or children to Muslim established schools instead of causing mayhem in the mission schools.”

He urged Christians in the state to maintain law and order, assuring them that God will surely continue to fight for them.

