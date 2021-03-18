South-West CAN advises govt on how to end insecurity, hunger | Ripples Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has stated that only adequate resources will tackle challenges of insecurity, widespread poverty, and hunger in the country.

The Southwest Zone of the Christian body said this in a communique issued at the end of a 2-day first quarterly meeting held at Pope John Paul 11 Pastoral Centre, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, on Wednesday, March 17.

The communique was signed by Rev. Fr. Raphael Osegboun and Rev. Luke Bamigboye, the Zonal Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

It, therefore, called on Nigerian leaders to channel more resources to address the threats facing the nation.

The association expressed the need for leaders to be more proactive in addressing high-level corruption in government, rising ethnic tension as well as COVID-19 resurgence.

According to the communique, governments at all levels need to be more proactive in the discharge of their sacred duties of protecting the lives and property of citizens as well as their welfare and well-being.

The association said the meeting offered prayers for God’s continued intervention in the country “in spite of the numerous, self-inflicted political, social and economic problems confronting the nation”.

Besides, it urged the Presidency to show greater transparency, impartiality, and neutrality in the conduct of national affairs.

The body also called for the return of missionary schools and hospitals to their original owners.

It applauded governors in the South West region for instituting the region’s Security Network, known as Amotekun, and enjoined them to make its impact felt in providing security for the region.

“The body reflected on the Holy Season of Lent and the great examples of our Lord Jesus Christ and charged Christian leaders to continue to manifest the beauty of the Gospel.

“It enjoined Christians all over the country, especially in the southwest Zone, to use the period of the Lenten season to witness the eternal truth of the Resurrection and renew their faith in the Risen Christ with greater vigour,” the communique read in part.

The meeting deliberated extensively on matters of great concern to the Zonal body, the entire Christian family nationwide, and the South West geopolitical region.

