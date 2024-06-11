Politics
South-West governors adopt Yoruba anthem
In a move seen as a step towards greater regional cohesion, the governors of Nigeria’s six South-West states have officially adopted the song “Iṣẹ̀ wà fùń Ilẹ wá” (Yoruba for “Work for our land”) as the anthem of the Yoruba people.
The announcement came after a closed-door meeting held in Lagos on Monday, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos making the official declaration.
Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) attended the meeting.
The song, reportedly composed by the revered Nigerian statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, emphasizes themes of hard work, dedication to the homeland, and progress. Its adoption as an anthem suggests a desire by the South-West governors to foster a sense of shared identity and purpose among the Yoruba people.
READ ALSO:Sanwo-Olu leads Makinde, 2 other South-West governors to meet ailing Akeredolu in Ibadan
The move comes amidst calls for greater regional autonomy and recognition of cultural heritage within Nigeria. While the Yoruba language is widely spoken in the South-West, a unifying symbol like a regional anthem can further solidify cultural identity. Additionally, some experts believe the anthem’s focus on work ethic could serve as a rallying cry for economic development within the region.
However, the adoption of the anthem is not without its potential challenges. The Yoruba people are spread across a vast area, not just limited to the South-West geopolitical zone. Some may argue that the anthem excludes Yoruba communities residing outside the region.
Additionally, the effectiveness of an anthem in fostering unity remains to be seen. Concrete actions to address regional issues and promote collaboration will likely be more impactful in the long run.
Despite these considerations, the adoption of “Iṣẹ̀ wà fùń Ilẹ wá” represents a symbolic gesture of unity by the Southwest governors. Whether it translates into a more cohesive Yoruba identity and fosters regional development remains to be seen. However, it undoubtedly sparks conversations about cultural preservation, regional cooperation, and the path forward for the Yoruba people within Nigeria.
Below is an audio of the anthem:
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...