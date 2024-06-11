South-West governors adopt Yoruba anthem

In a move seen as a step towards greater regional cohesion, the governors of Nigeria’s six South-West states have officially adopted the song “Iṣẹ̀ wà fùń Ilẹ wá” (Yoruba for “Work for our land”) as the anthem of the Yoruba people.

The announcement came after a closed-door meeting held in Lagos on Monday, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos making the official declaration.

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) attended the meeting.

The song, reportedly composed by the revered Nigerian statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, emphasizes themes of hard work, dedication to the homeland, and progress. Its adoption as an anthem suggests a desire by the South-West governors to foster a sense of shared identity and purpose among the Yoruba people.

The move comes amidst calls for greater regional autonomy and recognition of cultural heritage within Nigeria. While the Yoruba language is widely spoken in the South-West, a unifying symbol like a regional anthem can further solidify cultural identity. Additionally, some experts believe the anthem’s focus on work ethic could serve as a rallying cry for economic development within the region.

However, the adoption of the anthem is not without its potential challenges. The Yoruba people are spread across a vast area, not just limited to the South-West geopolitical zone. Some may argue that the anthem excludes Yoruba communities residing outside the region.

Additionally, the effectiveness of an anthem in fostering unity remains to be seen. Concrete actions to address regional issues and promote collaboration will likely be more impactful in the long run.

Despite these considerations, the adoption of “Iṣẹ̀ wà fùń Ilẹ wá” represents a symbolic gesture of unity by the Southwest governors. Whether it translates into a more cohesive Yoruba identity and fosters regional development remains to be seen. However, it undoubtedly sparks conversations about cultural preservation, regional cooperation, and the path forward for the Yoruba people within Nigeria.

Below is an audio of the anthem:

