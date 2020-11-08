South-West governors demand review of 2014 confab report, border closure

South-West governors and traditional rulers on Sunday demanded the review of the constitutional conferences, including the 2014 national confab reports.

They made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting held in Lagos.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, was also at the meeting.

In the communiqué signed by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, the parties also demanded the implementation of some of the recommendations of the conferences, especially on security, economy and equal treatment for all citizens in the country.

They commended the Federal Government for its responsiveness to the initial demands of the #EndSARS campaigners and the firm handling of the aftermaths of the protest.

The governors and the traditional rulers called for an adjustment of the country’s security architecture to adequately address the threats and realities of insecurity in the country.

The communiqué read: “There is a need to undertake preventive actions aimed at preventing a repeat of what happened in the country following the #EndSARS demonstrations. Security needs to be strengthened in all states.

“We wish to encourage the Nigeria Police Force by responding to their needs and appeal to them to do more to protect lives and properties and enhance security all over the country.

“We call for specific measures and proposals to repair the damage done to the physical infrastructure and economic assets of the South-West.”

They also charged the federal government to review the prolonged closure of the country’s borders, saying the development had caused economic difficulties for the people of the region.

“The border closure should be re-examined to alleviate problems of the people in the border communities and prices of some essential commodities.

“There is need to review the closure and permit resumption of economic and trading activities,” the communiqué added.

