South-West governors launch ambitious economic agenda to drive regional growth

In a major push for integrated development, governors of Nigeria’s South-West states on Thursday formally launched a far-reaching 262-page regional economic masterplan designed to fast-track infrastructure, boost security collaboration, and stimulate key sectors such as agriculture, education, and industry.

The document, titled “Plan of Action for the Economic Development of the Region, Nigeria”, was presented during a strategic summit at the Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan. The event was convened by the Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries of South-West Nigeria (ARHOSPS-SWN) in partnership with the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission.

The masterplan outlines bold strategies to address long-standing development challenges across the six states—Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti—by promoting coordinated governance, economic synergy, and sectoral transformation.

Speaking at the launch, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, represented by Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal, said the initiative is a crucial step toward tackling both economic and security setbacks confronting the region.

“Regional integration through inter-state road network will improve development in South-West,” Lawal stated. He also pointed out that security localisation had been pivotal in confronting banditry, adding, “It has helped tackle armed banditry across the region.”

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, used the platform to advocate for decentralised policing.

“State police is the way to go, as this will further enhance the security architecture in the region,” he said. Adeleke also assured attendees that Osun would engage deeply with the plan and align with its goals.

Governors of Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo—Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, Abiodun Oyebanji, and Lucky Aiyedatiwa, respectively—were represented by their Heads of Service, all of whom endorsed the regional economic blueprint and pledged their states’ cooperation.

Ebenezer Okebukola, President of ARHOSPS-SWN, described the plan as a landmark product of deep deliberation by experienced technocrats and public servants committed to the region’s progress.

“This book… represents our unwavering dedication to the land that has nurtured us and to the generations that will follow,” Okebukola said.

He emphasized that the plan covers a wide spectrum of development areas, including security, healthcare, energy, solid minerals, culture and tourism, transportation, agriculture, and governance.

Director-General of the DAWN Commission, Seye Oyeleye, lauded the document as a vital policy compass that could chart the South-West’s path toward sustained prosperity.

“It is a rich repository of insights, strategies, and actionable recommendations that will guide our regional development efforts,” Oyeleye stated.

The event drew participation from senior officials and stakeholders across the region, including Oyo State’s Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni, reflecting a unified commitment to a shared economic vision for the South-West.

