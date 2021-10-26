South-West governors meet on insecurity, investment

Governors of states in the South-West met on Tuesday in Lagos State to address insecurity and other issues of common interest in the region.

The meeting held at the State House in Marina was attended by governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (host), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was represented by his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan.

Akeredolu, who briefed journalists on the outcome of the meeting, said the governors deliberated on the security situation and investment in the region.

He said: “The six Governors of the South-West under the South-West Governors’ Forum met today. We deliberated on a number of common and personal issues. We also deliberated on our common heritage, which is the Oodua Group of Companies.

“At the end, we agreed on a few things; a number of them, which have to do with security, are not what we can discuss in the open. This short address is just to let the journalists know we met today. But we don’t want our decisions discussed in the open.”

The governors’ meeting came just five days after gunmen attacked the Abolongo correctional centre in Oyo State and freed over 800 inmates.

The hoodlums also killed two security personnel attached to the facility.

