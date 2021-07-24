South-West govs not quiet on Igboho’s case, working behind the scenes -Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said people were working behind the scenes in the case of the arrest and trial of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Igboho.

The governor disclosed this on Saturday while addressing the press at Polling Unit 019, Ward 08, Ikoyi II, where he cast his vote during the Local Government/Council Areas election.

Fielding questions from journalists on the presumed silence of South West governors on Igboho’s arrest, Sanwo-Olu explained that people were working behind the scenes, noting that the case doesn’t have to be a public conversation.

“These are very difficult times for all of us. I can assure you that people are working behind the scenes. On occasions like this, it’s not by how many press people you call.

“I’m aware that a lot of people have responses that they are doing quietly and privately and it doesn’t have to be a public conversation,” he said.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Igboho was arrested with his German wife, Ropo on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, while they were reportedly trying to catch a flight to Germany.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu renews call for adherence to COVID-19 protocols

Five days after the arrest and planned extradition of Yoruba Nation agitator to Nigeria, the six governours in the South-West region have kept mute over the issue.

The governors are Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Join the conversation

Opinions