South West most expensive region to refill cooking gas, as price jumps by 79% in one year

The average cost of refilling a 12.5kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) in Nigeria has spiked by 78.99% in the last one year according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on its website.

According to the data titled monthly price watch, consumers in November 2021 paid N7,308.06 to refill a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder, an increase of 10.09 percent from the N6,638.27 paid in October 2021.

While on a year-on-year basis, the average price of the product increased by 78.99 percent from N4,082.97 in November 2020.

NBS also noted that the top three states with the highest prices in November 2021 were Ondo, Oyo and Osun with N8,721.43, N8,648.33 and N8,431.25 respectively.

While the lowest average prices were recorded in Borno State, Yobe State and Nasarawa State with N5,413.33, N6,300.00 and N6,390.63 respectively.

In terms of Zonal variations of prices, the highest price was in the South-West at N8,023.55, followed by the North-West and North-Central recorded at N7,427.12 and N7,361.00 respectively.

The North-East Zone had the lowest price of the product at N6,647.22 compared to other Zones.

In terms of Household Kerosene, the average price per litre paid by consumers in November 2021 was N441.06, an increase of 4.17 percent on a month-on-month basis from N423.42 in October 2021.

On a year-on-year basis, the average price of the product increased by 24.81 percent from N353.38 in November 2020 to N441.06 in November 2021.

“On the state distribution of prices, the top three States with the highest average price per litre in November 2021 were Ebonyi, Cross River and Enugu with N650.00, N590.91 and N589.81 respectively.

“Conversely, the lowest average prices were recorded in Bayelsa State, Katsina State and Zamfara State with N274.44, N326.92 and N333.33 respectively.

“In terms of Zonal variations of prices, the highest price was in the South-East at N541.19, followed by the South -West and North-Central recorded at N470.79 and N444.97 respectively.

The North-West Zone had the least price at N363.98 compared to other Zones,” NBS stated.

