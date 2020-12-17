South-West PDP advises Buhari to seek forgiveness for his ‘sins’ at 78

The South-West chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to use the occasion of his 78th birthday to seek forgiveness for the ‘sins’ he committed against Nigerians.

It said the President should not celebrate the birthday considering the kidnap of over 300 school children in his own state, Katsina.

The South-West PDP, which congratulated the President for reaching the age of 78, however, said “God must have kept him so that he can have enough time to ruminate over his past misdeeds and seek restitution.”

In a statement on Thursday by the party’s Zonal Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, the party reminded Buhari that as a Military Head of State, “he frustrated the progress of the the South-West, abandoned the region when he was chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) under late General Sani Abacha and has done nothing for the region since 2015.”

The statement added, that one of President Buhari’s major disservice to the people of the zone was the cancellation of the Lagos Metroline project embarked upon by the government of Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

“The Metroline project was scrapped by Buhari at a loss of over $78 million to the Lagos tax payers. If Buhari had not cancelled that project, transportation in Lagos would have been better than it is now.

“Today, we thank God for taking our President this far and congratulate him for attaining 78 years.

“However, it is expected that Mr President will be honest enough to see today as an opportunity to seek forgiveness for his sins, especially the ones he committed against the people of the South-West.”

