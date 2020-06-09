Southeast not carrying out enough tests for COVID-19 –Boss Mustapha

The federal government of Nigeria led by President Muhmmadu Buhari has declared that states in the South-eastern part of the country were not carrying out enough COVID-19 testing.

This was revealed on Monday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who warned that such could lead to undesirable consequences.

According to Mustapha who gave the warning while answering questions at the 41st joint national briefing of the task force, the fact that the Southeast was not doing much testing, could not allow the task force to understand the extent of the spread of the virus in the region.

He said; “Of about 76,800 plus of the number of tests that we have conducted, when I looked at the five southeastern states, they accounted for just 1,625 as of June 1.

READ ALSO: 315 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 12801; deaths now 361

“That number is an indication of under-testing and it is a message that should go out to all the states.

“Do not under-test because when it will blow up on your face, you will get overwhelmed.

“So, begin to search now and test so that you know what eventually might come your way and you begin to prepare for it.

“For all the states that have not been ramping up their tests, my advice to them is, ramp up your tests.

“Test and test and test…

“If you do not find, thank God for it.

“But begin to prepare as if you already have so that when it eventually comes, you won’t be taken by surprise,” Mustapha concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions