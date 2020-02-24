Southeast youths call for arrest of Miyetti Allah leaders

The Coalition of Southeast Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has called on the Federal Government to arrest leaders of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Horeh over what they described as their careless statement capable of causing a breach of security in the country.

The group also warned the Fulani group against setting up any security outfit.

The National President of Miyetti, Abdullahi Bodejo had reportedly described the arrest of some Fulani leaders over the Plateau State crisis as discriminatory, warning that if the government didn’t stop the Amotekun and Shege Ka Fassa, his group would set up its security outfit to protect members.

COSEYL, in a statement by its President-General, Goodluck Ibem and Secretary-General, Kanice Igwe, cautioned Miyetti Allah for its ‘unguarded and provocative statement’.

The statement reads: “Bodejo’s statement has shown that the group is nothing more than a terrorist group, whose aim is to cause serious security challenges in the country.

“How can Miyetti Allah say its security operation will be everywhere in the country and nobody will be able to control it. In other words, it is saying even the President…cannot tell them what to do, meaning that they are above the law.

“This statement has confirmed the earlier plot by Miyetti Allah to take land from the South through the Ruga Settlement and Livestock Programme of the Federal Government. Miyetti Allah is biting more than it can chew; it is now growing wings; it’s high time the Federal Government clipped its wings…

“We had watched this terrorist group kill so many farmers, children, women and men and get away with it. In some cases, they come out openly to boast of killing an entire community and that nothing will happen. Enough is enough.”

